Flood Alert in North Bihar as Heavy Rains Rise River Levels

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

file photo

AMN / PATNA

Heavy rainfall in North Bihar and neighbouring Nepal have raised the water levels of major rivers such as the Gandak, Kosi, Mahananda, Ganga, and others rapidly. During the past 24 hours, several places in Supaul, Sitamarhi, and West Champaran districts have recorded over 300 millimetres of rainfall. The highest rainfall of 385 millimetres was recorded at Saraigarh Bhaptiyahi in Supaul district.

Meanwhile, in Kishanganj, Purnia, Madhepura, Saharsa, and East Champaran, most areas have received between 110 and 200 millimetres of rainfall. Due to the heavy downpour, normal life has been severely disrupted in several districts of North Bihar. The heavy rainfall in Nepal has increased the pressure on the Kosi Barrage at Birpur in Supaul district. Considering the rising water pressure, all 56 gates of the Kosi Barrage have been opened, releasing around five lakh cusecs of water this morning. The district administration has been placed on alert mode in view of the flood situation.