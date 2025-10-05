Heavy rainfall in Bihar disrupts normal life

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rainfall across Bihar has severely disrupted normal life, with at least 16 people losing their lives in lightning strikes and rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours. Muzaffarpur district reported the highest toll with four deaths, followed by three in Jehanabad. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives. Rohtas and Kaimur districts are witnessing flood-like situation due to the rising water level of Karmanasha river and its tributaries, while Sasaram town saw widespread waterlogging.

Heavy rain has also led to severe waterlogging in parts of Patna, Saran, Siwan, and Gopalganj districts. Train services have been disrupted due to fallen trees on railway tracks while flights at Patna Airport were affected due to adverse weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall alert in several parts of the state today.