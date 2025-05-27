NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Journalist’s Killing in Haryana

AMN / New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports concerning the fatal shooting of a journalist near his residence in Luhari village, Jhajjar district of Haryana, on May 18, 2025.

According to reports published on May 19, the journalist, affiliated with an online news portal, was out for a walk after dinner when unidentified assailants opened fire on him before fleeing the scene. Villagers rushed to his aid and took him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Gurugram, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the Commission noted that the reported facts, if proven true, indicate a grave violation of the victim’s human rights. In response, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The Commission has requested information on the current status of the investigation and any action taken so far.

The killing has sparked outrage among local journalist communities and rights groups, who have called for swift justice and increased safety measures for media professionals.

The NHRC’s intervention underscores the importance of press freedom and the right to life and security, especially for those who work in challenging environments to bring information to the public.