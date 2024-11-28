NHAI takes proactive measures to counter reduced visibility due to foggy conditions

AMN

National Highways Authority of India today directed its field offices to take proactive mitigation measures to enhance visibility for the safety of National Highway users. These mitigation measures have been classified under two categories, namely Engineering and Safety Awareness measures.

The Engineering measures include reinstalling missing and damaged road signs, rectifying faded or inadequate pavement markings, enhancing the visibility of safety devices by providing reflective markers and median markers, adding transverse bar markings in habitations, accident-prone locations, and merging areas.

The Safety Awareness measures focus on steps to alert highway users about reduced visibility conditions. It includes the use of Variable Message Signs (VMS) or electronic signage to display foggy weather alerts and speed limit messages, use of a Public Address System to warn commuters about driving at a speed limit of 30 km per hour in foggy areas. Also includes the use of electronic billboards, radio, and social media for public service announcements, among other measures.

NHAI field offices have also been directed to undertake regular night-time highway inspections by a team consisting of NHAI officials, Independent Engineers, and Contractors to assess visibility on highways and identify locations for installing additional provisions as needed. Furthermore, Highway Patrol vehicles will be stationed near dense foggy stretches.

The highway operation and maintenance team will carry red or green blinking batons to guide traffic in the event of an accident and establish seamless collaboration with local law enforcement, ambulance services, and municipal authorities. The NHAI team will also conduct joint drills with traffic police and exercises to ensure efficient coordination during fog-related emergencies.