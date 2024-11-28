The Indian Awaaz

Around 1,000 hoax bomb threats received in 2024; 250 FIRs filed, 12 Arrests Made: Govt

Nov 28, 2024

AMN

Around 1,000 hoax bomb threat messages and calls have been received this year. This is around eight times as compared to last year. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State in Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that a total of 122 hoax bomb threats were received in the calendar year 2023. He informed that more than 250 FIRs and 12 arrests have been made this year alone.

The Minister added that the recent threat calls were hoaxed and no actual threat was detected at any of the airports or aircraft in the country. Mr Mohol informed that the government is considering amending the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 to put hoax threat messengers on the No Fly List.

NHAI takes proactive measures to counter reduced visibility due to foggy conditions

Nov 28, 2024
NIA conducts searches at 22 locations in human trafficking, cyber fraud cases

Nov 28, 2024
India asks Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of all minorities, their places of worship

Nov 28, 2024

One million in Ukraine left without power after Russia’s energy grid strike

Indian Railways all set to design & manufacture high-speed trains: Vaishnaw

Piyush Goyal launches CII’s Ease of Doing Business and Regulatory Affairs Portal

