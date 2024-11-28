Around 1,000 hoax bomb threats received in 2024; 250 FIRs filed, 12 Arrests Made: Govt

AMN

Around 1,000 hoax bomb threat messages and calls have been received this year. This is around eight times as compared to last year. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State in Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that a total of 122 hoax bomb threats were received in the calendar year 2023. He informed that more than 250 FIRs and 12 arrests have been made this year alone.

The Minister added that the recent threat calls were hoaxed and no actual threat was detected at any of the airports or aircraft in the country. Mr Mohol informed that the government is considering amending the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 to put hoax threat messengers on the No Fly List.