New Passenger Terminal Building inaugurated at Petrapole between India and Bangladesh

In a major boost to connectivity between India and Bangladesh a new Passenger Terminal (I) Building was inaugurated on Friday at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Petrapole. The inauguration was done jointly by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitya Nand Rai and Nitish Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs. Bangladesh Minister of State for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The inauguration took place in the presence of the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami. Chairman Land Port Authority of India Aditya Mishra and Md. Alamgir, Additional Secretary and Chairman, Bangladesh Land Port Authority were also present on the occasion.

The new PTB (I) is equipped with facilities such as Immigration, Customs and Security under one roof. The Terminal Building is also equipped with 32 immigration counters, 4 customs counters, 8 security counters and has adequate office spaces for allied stakeholders. It will facilitate smooth and comfortable movement of passengers, said the press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

ICP Petrapole is the largest land port in India and 9th largest land port in South Asia handling about 23 lakh passengers annually. Built by the Land Port Authority of India, it is capable of handling 550 passengers at any point of time.

LPAI is also in the process of constructing a new state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (II) at ICP Petrapole which will have a handling capacity of half a million. The construction work commenced in February 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The foundation stone of a common second cargo gate along the India-Bangladesh border was also laid during the function. This is expected to speed up the release and clearance of goods at the border crossing through a better institutional arrangement and further enhance bilateral trade and connectivity between the two countries, said the press release.