Bangladesh-India relations are a role model for any neighbouring country: State Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

India is a true friend of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh-India relations are a role model for any neighbouring country, said the State Shipping Minister of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. Speaking on the occasion of foundation stone laying of the second Cargo gate and inauguration of the passenger terminal 1 at the Petrapole Land port on Friday, the Minister said that this relationship between the two countries is written with blood and can not be broken. The relationship has evolved over time and will remain intact in future. The Minister also paid tribute to the contribution of India in the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the foundation laid by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972 through the 25-year ‘Friendship Agreement’ became further strengthened and multi-faceted after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power in 1996. The Minister spoke about the cooperation between the two countries citing examples like the Ganges water agreement, exchange of enclaves, provision of transit facilities and identification of the maritime boundaries.

He also mentioned the virtual inauguration of the ‘Maitri Setu’ over the Feni River bordering Tripura by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help facilitate trade between Bangladesh and India.

He said that Bangladesh has become an important partner of India due to its policy of neighbourhood first.

The Minister thanked the Indian Land Ports Authority for constructing another passenger terminal building at Petrapole to provide better services to tourists and traders. He said thousands of people from Bangladesh travel to different states of India every day for travel, business and medical treatment.

He said 12 of the 24 ports declared by the land port authority in Bangladesh are operational. The rest will be launched in phases.