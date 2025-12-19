The Indian Awaaz

New job opportunities at various TATA companies

Dec 19, 2025
  1. Air India: A320 Type Rated Captains at Gurugram
  2. JLR: ADAS Motion Control Technical Lead at Gaydon
  3. IHCL: Engineering Executive at Cape Town
  4. Agratas: BMS Software Engineer at Bengaluru
  5. Tata 1mg: Pharmacist, Pharmacy Supply Chain at Bangalore, Pune
  6. Tata AIG: Channel Sales Manager at Surat
  7. Tata AIA: Corporate Account Manager at Panaji
  8. Tata Capital: Manager, Internal Audit at Hyderabad
  9. Tata Communications: Dy General Manager, India Prime at Pune
  10. Tata Consultancy Services: HRO Team Lead at Bengaluru
  11. Tata Consumer: Officer, Soluble Manufacturing at Theni
  12. Tata Elxsi: Validation / Test Engineer at Coventry
  13. Tata Play Fibre: Lead, Campaigns Management and Customer Insights at Mumbai
  14. Tata Projects: Asst General Manager, Architecture at Hyderabad
  15. Tata Steel UK: HSE Systems and Governance Manager at Flexible Locations
  16. Tata Steel Nederland: Werkvoorbereider machinebankwerken at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
  17. Tejas Networks: Senior Engineer at Bengaluru
  18. Tata Technologies: Technical Lead MBD at Pune

Hop on to www.tata.com/jobs to see them all. Share a job; you may be doing someone a favour. Never respond to mails that promise you jobs in exchange for a fee. Read our note on fake job scams

