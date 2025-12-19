New job opportunities at various TATA companies

- Air India: A320 Type Rated Captains at Gurugram
- JLR: ADAS Motion Control Technical Lead at Gaydon
- IHCL: Engineering Executive at Cape Town
- Agratas: BMS Software Engineer at Bengaluru
- Tata 1mg: Pharmacist, Pharmacy Supply Chain at Bangalore, Pune
- Tata AIG: Channel Sales Manager at Surat
- Tata AIA: Corporate Account Manager at Panaji
- Tata Capital: Manager, Internal Audit at Hyderabad
- Tata Communications: Dy General Manager, India Prime at Pune
- Tata Consultancy Services: HRO Team Lead at Bengaluru
- Tata Consumer: Officer, Soluble Manufacturing at Theni
- Tata Elxsi: Validation / Test Engineer at Coventry
- Tata Play Fibre: Lead, Campaigns Management and Customer Insights at Mumbai
- Tata Projects: Asst General Manager, Architecture at Hyderabad
- Tata Steel UK: HSE Systems and Governance Manager at Flexible Locations
- Tata Steel Nederland: Werkvoorbereider machinebankwerken at Flexible Locations (in Dutch)
- Tejas Networks: Senior Engineer at Bengaluru
- Tata Technologies: Technical Lead MBD at Pune
