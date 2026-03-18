The Indian Awaaz

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REGIONAL AWAAZ

New Delhi: Fire in Palam Multi-Storey Building Claims 7 Lives

Mar 18, 2026

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 4:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the Palam area of the National Capital today. The Delhi Fire Service has reported 7 casualties in the incident. The department informed that 31 fire tenders were deployed at the place after a call was received at 7 this morning. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that District Administration, Delhi Fire Service Department and Delhi Police are leading the rescue operation, and a magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. In a social media post, the Delhi Chief Minister prayed for everyone’s safety. 

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