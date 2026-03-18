7 killed as massive fire engulf residential building in Indore

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 4:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Indore, Madhya Pradesh

At least Seven people were burnt to death after a massive fire engulfed a residential building near Bengali Square in Indore early Wednesday morning.

According to police the incident occurred around 4:00 am in the Tilak Nagar police station area, when a suspected short circuit at an electric vehicle (EV) charging point triggered a fire outside the house of the Pugalia family. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly from the vehicle into the three-storey residential building, turning it into a death trap for those inside.

According to preliminary investigations and eyewitness accounts, the electric car had been plugged in for charging overnight. A sudden short circuit led to an explosion at the charging point, setting the vehicle on fire. The fire quickly escalated as it reached a stockpile of over a dozen LPG cylinders stored inside the house.

What followed was a series of powerful explosions. At least four cylinders are reported to have exploded in quick succession, sending shockwaves across the locality. The intensity of the blasts caused parts of the building to collapse, leaving those inside with little chance to escape.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Fire Tragedies in Palam and Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the fire mishap in Palam in Delhi. In a social media post, the Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister has also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Indore.

Extending his condolences to the families of the deceased, the Prime Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He announced an ex gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased, and fifty thousand rupees for the injured of both the incidents.