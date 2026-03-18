Bangladesh investment authority to open China office to woo investors

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 4:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) plans to open its first overseas office in China within six months to attract more investment and address investor concerns at source.



The move is part of a 180-day reform drive under Tarique Rahman, as Bangladesh looks to benefit from rising labour costs in China, US tariff tensions and shifting global supply chains. Officials said the office will recruit Chinese nationals to engage investors directly, resolve queries in real time and coordinate with its Dhaka headquarters under the Prime Minister’s Office. The proposal has been sent for approval.



“This will allow us to respond faster to investor concerns and improve Bangladesh’s visibility in China,” BIDA executive chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun said, adding the office should be operational within six months. However, he added: “It is not possible to quantify the increase at this stage.”



BIDA has identified 13 infrastructure priority areas, with the Chinese Economic Zone project in Anwara, Chattogram, at the top, which officials say could drive a surge in investment.



Business leaders said the move alone would not ensure large inflows without domestic reforms, citing concerns over law and order, banking sector weaknesses, and frequent VAT and customs changes.



Al Mamun Mridha, former secretary general of the Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the China office idea was proposed about 18 months ago, alongside plans for desks for Bangladesh’s commercial counsellor in Beijing and the chamber.

“The BIDA office will help with documentation and licensing,” he said. “But stronger institutional presence could further boost investment by facilitating business-to-business links, joint ventures and post-investment support.”



He added countries with free trade agreements with China attract higher investment, stressing the need to resume stalled Bangladesh-China FTA talks after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.



According to BIDA, China ranked second after Saudi Arabia in private FDI between 2019 and 2024, investing $4.38 billion, while Hong Kong added $173 million. In 2025, three Chinese firms committed $322 million, including $250 million by Hong Kong-based Honda Industries, $40 million by Kiaxi Group and $32.77 million by China Lesso Group.



Total Chinese FDI stock, including Hong Kong, stood at $2.67 billion as of September 2024. Bangladesh’s total FDI stock was $18.95 billion at the end of FY25, with China accounting for 8.44%.