New British PM Truss expresses concern about Queen’s health

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has expressed concern about the health of Queen Elizabeth.

Truss posted on Twitter on Thursday after Buckingham Palace said earlier in the day that the Queen’s doctors are “concerned” about her health and “have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Truss wrote, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news.” She added that her thoughts and the thoughts of people across the country are with the Queen and her family.

The Queen appointed Truss as the country’s new prime minister on Tuesday.