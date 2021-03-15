Netherlands suspends use of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

The Netherlands has suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine over concerns about possible side effects. The government said the move is precautionary and will be in force till the 29th of this month. Ireland has also made a similar decision over reports of blood clotting in adults in Norway. Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland and Thailand have already halted their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency is carrying out a review into incidents of blood clots.

AstraZeneca, on the other hand has stated that there is no evidence of an increased risk of clotting due to the vaccine. Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer said that around 17 million people in the EU and UK have received the vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in the group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population.