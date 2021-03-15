Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2021 04:48:27      انڈین آواز

Netherlands suspends use of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Netherlands has suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine over concerns about possible side effects. The government said the move is precautionary and will be in force till the 29th of this month. Ireland has also made a similar decision over reports of blood clotting  in adults in Norway. Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland and Thailand have already halted their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency is carrying out a review into incidents of blood clots.

AstraZeneca, on the other hand has stated that  there is no evidence of an increased risk of clotting due to the vaccine. Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer said that around 17 million people in the EU and UK have received the vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in the group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz