Net Direct Tax collection increases by 15.41 % ; reaches over Rs 12 lakh 10 thousand crore

The country’s net Direct Tax collection has witnessed 15.41 per cent growth in this financial year so far reaching to over 12 lakh 10 thousand crore rupees.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), gross direct tax collection before adjusting for refunds grew 21.2 per cent to over 15 lakh crore rupees during the period of the 1st of April to the 10th of November this year. Refunds of two lakh 91 thousand crore rupees were issued during this period, marking a 53 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The CBDT said, Corporate Tax also witnessed marginal growth with collection of five lakh 10 thousand crore rupees which is up from four lakh 79 thousand crore rupees reported during the period of the 1st of April to the 10th of November last year.