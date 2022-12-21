Nepal’s National Congress Parliamentary Party elects Sher Bahadur Deuba as party leader

WEB DESK

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected the parliamentary party leader.

In the National Congress Parliamentary Party leader election, which was held at the PP office in Singh Durbar, Sher Bahadur Deuba defeated Gagan Thapa with a 39 vote difference. Deuba garnered 64 votes while Thapa received just 25 votes.

In the 275-member house of representatives, there are 89 members of the Nepali Congress, 57 of whom were chosen through first-past-the-post voting and 32 through proportional representation. Gagan had filed a lone opposition to Sher Bahadur Deuba. Both submitted their nominations on Tuesday, December 20.

With the win, Deuba will be the party’s candidate for the post of prime minister in the new government. The National Congress is the only one of the seven national political parties to hold elections to select its parliamentary party leader.

Other parties, meanwhile, had chosen their PP leader in unanimity. The CPN-UML, Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, and Janamat Party have been accorded National party status in Nepal after securing a three per cent of proportional representation vote.

CPN-UML chose KP Sharma Oli as the PP leader, CPN (Maoist Centre) had Pushpa Kamal Dahal as its PP leader and Rastriya Swatantra Party elected Rabi Lamichhane as its PP leader.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party party conducted its general convention from 1 to 3 December 2021 and elected Rajendra Prasad Lingden as the party’s chairman while Upendra Yadav was elected the parliamentary party leader of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP). Dr CK Raut, the Chairperson of the Janamat Party has been nominated as the Party’s parliamentary party (PP) leader.