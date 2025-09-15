Nepal President urges parties to ensure smooth elections in March 2026

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 12:54 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has appealed to all parties to cooperate in successfully conducting the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. He urged political groups to make good use of the opportunity with careful planning, to meet public expectations and to ensure the elections are held on the announced date in a composed manner.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Paudel said that after great efforts during extremely difficult circumstances, a peaceful solution has emerged. “The Constitution has survived, the parliamentary system has survived, and the federal democratic republic is intact,” he said. He added that the people now have the opportunity to move towards a more developed democracy by completing the election of the House of Representatives within six months.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday visited the National Trauma Centre and the Civil Service Hospital in Minbhawan to take stock of youths injured during the recent Gen Z demonstrations. The injured appealed to the Prime Minister to resolve the deadlock and expressed hope that the next generation would not have to stage protests again. On the occasion, Karki expressed her commitment to making maximum efforts to bring change to the country’s situation.

According to Nepal government’s figures, 51 people were killed and thousands injured during the two-day nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations, including in the Kathmandu Valley.

With the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar badly damaged in the arson attack on the second day of the protests, a new office is being prepared for Prime Minister Karki in the Ministry of Home Affairs building. Officials said the fire is still burning in the western part of the main Singha Durbar building, five days after the arson. INPUTS DD NEWS