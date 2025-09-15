Bangladesh: February 2026 polls will be a grand celebration, says Yunus

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

FILE PHOTO

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said the February 2026 national election would be a “grand celebration” and a “true rebirth” for Bangladesh. Chairing a National Consensus Commission meeting, he stressed that the July uprising martyrs’ sacrifices would be meaningful only if the country achieved this rebirth. The commission called the July Charter a long-term roadmap for democracy requiring consensus.

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed urged Yunus to resolve constitutional issues but warned against any delay. “Please find a fully implementable process… if you feel some expert suggestions are appropriate, you are at liberty,” he said, while opposing 15 of 19 reform proposals as “legally infeasible.”

Rejecting conditions linking polls to reforms or justice, he added, “Reform is continuous, justice has no time limit, but elections cannot be made conditional.” Warning of wider risks, Salahuddin said, “Uncertainty over February polls will serve fascist forces. It could even become a regional security threat, drawing in two regional powers and a global power.”

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch arrested nine Awami League leaders and activists for attempting to destabilise the country. Among them were Moksedur Rahman Molla Kishore, Enamul Huda Lalu, Abdul Gaffar, Baharul Islam Titu, Saiful Islam Liyon, Naeem Noman, Humayun Kabir Rajon, Mohiuddin Matbor and Shikdar Sohel Hazarie, DMP Media DC Talebur Rahman said.