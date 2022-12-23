FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal jail refuses to release serial killer Charles Sobhraj despite Supreme court order

Jail authorities in Nepal have refused to release serial killer Charles Sobhraj even as the country’s Supreme Court ordered his release. The Nepalese jail authorities claim that the Supreme Court’s decision is vague and does not mention in which case the release has been granted to him.

On Wednesday, a bench of judges Sapna Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha ordered the release of 78-year-old Sobhraj, infamously known as the ‘bikini killer’.

Sobhraj filed a petition to be released from jail and the court passed orders for his release on grounds of his old age.

The court had also approved his deportation within 15 days of his release. Sobhraj was to be released from a high-security prison in Kathmandu on Thursday, handed over to immigration authorities and repatriated to France.

Charles Sobhraj was involved in a number of murder, theft and cheating cases. He was arrested on charges of murdering two American tourists when he travelled to Nepal in 2003 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

