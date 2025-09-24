Nepal Forms High-Level Panel to Probe Gen Z Protest Violence

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 12:47 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Nepal’s interim government has constituted a high-level commission to probe the incidents of killing, arson and vandalism during Gen Z protests. The Inquiry Commission is led by Gauri Bahadur Karki, former chair of the Special Court. He will investigate the police atrocities against youths and incidents of arson and vandalism of private and public properties on September 8 and 9.

The panel has Bigyan Raj Sharma, former additional inspector general of Nepal Police, and legal expert Bisheshwor Prasad Bhandari as members. The commission is granted three months of time to complete the investigation and submit its report to the government.

Nineteen youths were killed on the first day of Gen Z uprising on September 8 when the police indiscriminately fired at the protesters. The death toll from the agitation has reached 74 while more than a thousand have been injured. Around 130 of the injured are still receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Hundreds of government buildings across Nepal were torched, causing loss of hundreds of billions of money and damages to important government documents. Apart from this, hundreds of private property was torched and looted and businesses severely damaged of more than 80 billion.

The Government of Nepal has decided to establish a Reconstruction Fund, to which both domestic and foreign sources can contribute. Banks, financial institutions, and industrial enterprises can contribute their Corporate Social Responsibility funds to Reconstruction funds, with tax deductions available on such contributions. A Physical Infrastructure Reconstruction Committee will be formed to manage the fund and oversee its use. AIR