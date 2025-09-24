The Indian Awaaz

At UNGA US President Trump Urges Action on Global Conflicts

Sep 24, 2025

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly today, criticizing its relevance and urging action on global conflicts. He questioned the UN’s effectiveness, calling it full of empty words. Mr. Trump said, he has been actively involved in ceasefire efforts in Gaza, calling on negotiating parties to finalize a deal. Trump condemned recent recognitions of a Palestinian state by various countries, saying it rewards Hamas.

He demanded hostages to be released unconditionally by the Hamas. On the warning of nuclear threats by Iran, Mr. Trump said Iran must never possess nuclear weapons, labeling it the top sponsor of terror. Trump also accused NATO nations of funding Russia by buying its energy and urged Europe to adopt US-led sanctions. He stressed on stricter tariff on Russia if it refuses peace process. Calling the Ukraine war prolonged and miscalculated, Mr. Trump said it was expected to be brief.  

