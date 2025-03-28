Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nepal: Clashes between police & monarchy supporters

Mar 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Supporters of pro-monarchy in Nepal clashed with police during a rally in Kathmandu for the restoration of the abolished monarchy. The demonstrators breached the prohibited area at Tinkune and torched some houses. They also vandalised private property. As the pro-monarchy demonstration moved towards the prohibited area, it erupted in a clash with police personnel.

The rally was organised by an alliance of different groups supporting the ex-monarch. Some police persons and protestors were also injured in the clash. The police resorted to water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse the protestors after they forced their way towards New Baneshwor from Tinkune.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has imposed a curfew in the surrounding areas. Any type of gathering, rally, demonstration, or assembly has been prohibited in these areas.

