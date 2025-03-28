Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israel attacks Beirut since ceasefire  

Mar 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel has launched an attack on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for the first time since a ceasefire ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war in November. According to media reports, Beirut heard a large boom and witnessed smoke rising from the area that Israel’s military had vowed to strike. On the other hand, at least 22 people, Including Women and children, are killed in predawn Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis as the death toll continues to rise after Israel broke the Gaza ceasefire 10 days ago. 

