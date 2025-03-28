Bangladesh welcomes Chinese participation in Teesta project

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh has welcomed Chinese involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, according to a joint statement released after a meeting between Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in hydrological forecasting, flood prevention, river dredging, water management, and technology sharing. They also acknowledged the signing of the Implementation Plan under the MoU on Exchange of Hydrological Information of the Yarlung Zangbo-Jamuna River.



Bangladesh and China pledged to tackle climate change, explore cooperation in the blue economy, and hold a dialogue on maritime cooperation at an appropriate time. They reaffirmed their commitment to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and agreed to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation, focusing on industrial and supply chain collaboration. Bangladesh also invited Chinese companies to participate in the Mongla Port Modernization Project and further develop the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) in Chattogram. Both sides stressed the need to initiate talks on a China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement and optimize the China-Bangladesh Investment Agreement.



China agreed to expedite imports of Bangladeshi products, including fresh mangoes and aquatic produce. The statement also reaffirmed China’s noninterference policy while Bangladesh reiterated its commitment to the One-China principle, recognizing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.