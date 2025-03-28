Heavy air strikes by US on Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US military carried out more than 40 air strikes on Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen today. According to media reports, the strikes hit Sanaa International Airport, military sites, and other areas in the north. One person was injured.

Residents said the strikes on a military camp in central Sanaa damaged homes, buildings, and shops. The attack came hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching ballistic missiles at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and a military site near Tel Aviv.

This was the most intense US air attack since its campaign against the Houthis began on March 15. More than 50 people have been killed in previous strikes. Tensions escalated after the Houthis threatened to attack Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid reached Gaza.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signaled that strikes on the Houthis would continue. The Houthis, in turn, vowed to keep targeting Israeli sites and ships in support of Palestinians in Gaza.