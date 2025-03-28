UAE releases 500 Indian prisoners

AMN/ WEB DESK

UAE has pardoned 500 Indian prisoners ahead of Ramzan, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between India and the Gulf nation. The Narendra Modi government’s proactive and sustained diplomatic efforts have facilitated the release and pardon of thousands of Indian nationals across various countries over the past decade. Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has prioritized the welfare of Indian citizens abroad. It has ensured the safe return of nearly 10 thousand Indians imprisoned abroad through diplomatic negotiations and high-level interventions. Last year, UAE pardoned 944 Indian prisoners ahead of Eid ul Fitr and UAE National Day. In 2019, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners during his visit to India. In 2023, the Indian government’s diplomatic intervention led to a commutation of the death sentences of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar. A total of 77 Indian nationals were released by Iran last year.