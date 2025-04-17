Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 34 sacks of illegally obtained Shaligram stones confiscated in Mustang

Apr 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nepal Police have confiscated 894 kg of shaligram stone packed in 34 white sacks during checks in Mastang. The vehicle carrying Shaligram was going to Jomsom. The collection of large amounts of Shaligrams is prohibited in Nepal. The illegally transported Shaligram was handed over to the Annapurna Conservation Area Project’s head office in Pokhara for investigation.

The Shaligram Stones are fossilised stone or ammonite collected from the riverbed and banks of the Kali Gandaki, a tributary of the Gandaki River. Hindu devotees consider the Shaligram as a form of  God  Vishnu. The Kali Gandaki river flows through sacred places such as Muktinath and Damodar Kunda which enhances the spiritual significance of shaligram stones.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Fed Chairman warns of lasting economic consequences due to Trump’s tariff policy

Apr 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Administration Threatens to Revoke Harvard’s Certification for International Students Over Security Concerns

Apr 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe Hailstorm Hits Pakistan, Claims 5 Lives and Damages Iconic Faisal Mosque

Apr 17, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 34 sacks of illegally obtained Shaligram stones confiscated in Mustang

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Fed Chairman warns of lasting economic consequences due to Trump’s tariff policy

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Administration Threatens to Revoke Harvard’s Certification for International Students Over Security Concerns

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe Hailstorm Hits Pakistan, Claims 5 Lives and Damages Iconic Faisal Mosque

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!