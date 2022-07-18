FreeCurrencyRates.com

Negative social interactions may cause higher risk of depression in women

A new study suggests that women experience depression differently than men, mainly due to negative social interactions. Although it is known that women experience depression more than men, women are still understudied in this field.

Although treatments for depression exist, sometimes these treatments don’t work for many who use them. Furthermore, women experience higher rates of depression than men, yet the cause for this difference is unknown, making their illnesses, at times, more complicated to treat.

To conduct the study, researchers at the University of California, Princeton University, Laval University and scientists from Mt Sinai tried to understand how the nucleus accumbens, a part of the brain, is impacted during depression, according to Medical News.

The nucleus accumbens is important for motivation and responses to positive and negative experiences — all of which are greatly affected by depression.

According to the researchers, pinpointing the cause of depression may effectively lead to potential cures.

“Our hope is that by doing studies such as these, which focus on elucidating mechanisms of specific symptoms of complex mental illnesses, we will bring science one step closer to developing new treatments for those in need,” said Williams.
“These high-throughput analyses are very informative for understanding long-lasting effects of stress on the brain. In our rodent model, negative social interactions changed gene expression patterns in female mice that mirrored patterns observed in women with depression,” doctoral researcher Alexia Williams said.

Their studies of the nucleus accumbens show that different genes were turned on or off in women, but not in men diagnosed with depression. These changes could have caused symptoms of depression, or the depression experience could have changed the brain.

Researchers found this to be a clue as to why antidepressants had not been successful for some women.

“This is exciting because women are understudied in this field, and this finding allowed me to focus my attention on the relevance of this data for women’s health,” Williams said.

