Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver at World Athletics Championships

Published On:

AMN / SPORTS DESK

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra created history by winning Silver medal in men’s javelin throw event at World Athletics Championships. In the prestigious competition held at Eugene in Oregon, United States, the champ grabbed second position with his best throw of 88.13 metres this morning. Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a throw of 90.54 meters.

Neeraj Chopra is the first ever Indian to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships. He is the second Indian after former long jumper Anju Bobby George, who won a bronze medal in long jump at 2003 in Paris.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in men’s javelin throw at World Athletics Championships. In a tweet, Mr Kovind said Neeraj continues to bring laurels and make the country proud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur have congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his feat. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, it is great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes. He said, this is a special moment for Indian sports.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur in a message has lauded Neeraj Chopra saying, he continues his winning streak and becomes 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. Mr Thakur also noted that Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Neeraj Chopra for creating history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

In a tweet, Mr Rijiju said Neeraj Chopra is a true Champion who delivers the best shots when it desperately matters like all greatest Champions do in biggest platforms, Olympics and World Championships.

The Minister asked young boys and girls to learn from him as Neeraj did not become complacent after winning Olympic Gold Medal at Tokyo but worked even harder to make India proud.





