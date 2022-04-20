Nearly 5 million people fled from Ukraine since Russia’s military operation

AMN / WEB DESK

Nearly five million people have fled from Ukraine since Russia’s military operation, said United Nations(UN). The UN sounded alarmed at the rapid exodus and expressed concern that the situation may worsen. UN refugee agency, UNHCR said, 4,980,589 Ukrainians had left since Russia operation on 24th February.

“While the sheer scale and speed of displacement is immense, we must not lose sight of what these figures mean.” Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees @KellyTClements briefing the UN Security Council on Ukraine from Hungary, spelled out the impact of the war on ordinary people.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) however said, nearly 2,15,000 third-country nationals largely students and migrant workers have also escaped to neighboring countries, meaning around 5.2 million people in all have fled Ukraine since the war began. UN Officials call it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.