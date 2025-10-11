The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

NDA and Grand Alliance Hold Talks on Seat-Sharing Ahead of Bihar Elections

Oct 11, 2025

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 10:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

NDA and Grand Alliance Leaders Hold Intense Talks on Seat-Sharing Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections

AMN / NEW DESLHI / PATNA

Hectic discussions are still underway to resolve the seat-sharing arrangement within the constituent parties of NDA and Grand Alliance for the Bihar Assembly Elections. The meeting of the BJP Core Committee was held at the residence of Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi today. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders were present during the BJP Core Committee meeting. The seat sharing arrangements among the NDA allies in the State as well as the probable names of the BJP candidates were discussed at length in the meeting.

On the other hand, constituent parties of Grand Alliance are also inching towards resolving the seat arrangements. Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav today held a meeting with senior party leaders to finalize the candidates. The Congress Party also held a meeting today via video conference with senior leaders from both Patna and New Delhi. The Congress and the Left parties are reportedly upset over the excessive number of seats being demanded by the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). However, CPI (ML) has expressed hope that a decision on seat-sharing will be taken soon.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

सर्दियों में अस्थमा और एलर्जी का प्रबंधन कैसे करें

Oct 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP to Announce NDA Seat-Sharing Arrangement Soon

Oct 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Diwali Firecracker Ban in Delhi-NCR

Oct 10, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

India to Contribute One-Fifth of Global GDP Growth, Says Shaktikanta Das

11 October 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan Leaders Hold Talks on Seat-Sharing

11 October 2025 11:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Demands CM Mamata Banerjee’s Statement on Durgapur Gang Rape

11 October 2025 11:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Central Team Assesses Environmental Impact of Proposed Sabarimala Ropeway Project

11 October 2025 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments