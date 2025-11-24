The Indian Awaaz

NCW rolls out 24×7 helpline number to provide faster support for women

Nov 24, 2025

AMN

The National Commission for Women-NCW has rolled out a new 24×7 short helpline number- 1 4 4 9 0 to ensure quicker and more accessible support for women in distress across the country. In a statement, the commission said that the toll-free number serves as an easy-to-recall short code connected to the commission’s existing helpline, enabling women to seek assistance without any delay. The new helpline number strengthens NCW’s ongoing efforts to provide immediate help to women facing violence, harassment, or any form of distress.

