80 Students from 16 States Complete NHRC’s Human Rights Internship Programme

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has successfully concluded its 4th Online Short Term Internship Programme (OSTI) for 2025–26, with 80 university students from 16 States and UTs completing the training. The month’s programme, which began on 10 November, aimed at strengthening human rights awareness among youth through expert-led sessions and interactive learning.

In his valedictory address, NHRC Secretary General Shri Bharat Lal congratulated the interns and said selection from a vast pool of applicants was a remarkable achievement. He urged participants to evolve as human rights ambassadors and apply the values gained during the internship to promote awareness and address violations.

Shri Lal underscored that human rights must be reflected in daily conduct and that a sensitive, responsible and conscious individual is best placed to defend the rights of others. He also encouraged interns to study the Directive Principles of State Policy and Fundamental Rights to better understand their role in advancing human rights protection.

Earlier, NHRC Joint Secretary Smt Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak presented the internship report, noting the 46 expert-led sessions conducted by NHRC Members, senior officials, specialists and civil society representatives. She also announced the results of various competitions held during the programme. Joint Secretary Shri Samir Kumar and Director Lt Col Virender Singh were present at the ceremony.