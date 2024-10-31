NCW Demands Swift Action in Alleged Rape Case of Tribal Woman in Kerala

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed anguish over a report regarding the alleged rape of a domestic helper, a 23-year-old tribal woman from Odisha, by a 75-year-old man in Kerala. An FIR was lodged in the matter on the 17th of this month. The accused has been absconding.

The Commission has called for immediate action from the state’s law enforcement authorities and requested the Director General of Police, Kerala, to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation. NCW has called for a detailed action taken report within three days, underscoring the importance of swift and decisive action to secure justice and uphold women’s safety.