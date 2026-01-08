NCB busts international drug trafficking network near India-Myanmar border

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major international drug trafficking network in a swift operation near the India-Myanmar border and seized 7.3 kilograms of high-grade heroin concealed in 638 soap cases. Two traffickers were arrested with contraband valued at around 15 crore rupees in the illicit international market.

According to the NCB, it has intensified surveillance and enforcement along vulnerable routes in the north-eastern region in its continued endeavour to crack down on cross-border drug trafficking emanating from Myanmar. Acting on specific intelligence developed over an extended period, NCB Imphal Zonal Unit mounted a swift operation and dismantled an international drug trafficking module operating from Myanmar to Manipur.