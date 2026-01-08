The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

NCB busts international drug trafficking network near India-Myanmar border

Jan 8, 2026

Last Updated on January 8, 2026 10:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

NCB busts international drug trafficking network near India-Myanmar border

AMN

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major international drug trafficking network in a swift operation near the India-Myanmar border and seized 7.3 kilograms of high-grade heroin concealed in 638 soap cases. Two traffickers were arrested with contraband valued at around 15 crore rupees in the illicit international market. 

According to the NCB, it has intensified surveillance and enforcement along vulnerable routes in the north-eastern region in its continued endeavour to crack down on cross-border drug trafficking emanating from Myanmar. Acting on specific intelligence developed over an extended period, NCB Imphal Zonal Unit mounted a swift operation and dismantled an international drug trafficking module operating from Myanmar to Manipur. 

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ICE Shooting Sparks Protests and Political Row in Minneapolis

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India should present unique AI model to world: PM Modi

Jan 8, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Chouhan highlights India’s agricultural journey at high-level meeting  

Jan 8, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ICE Shooting Sparks Protests and Political Row in Minneapolis

8 January 2026 11:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India should present unique AI model to world: PM Modi

8 January 2026 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Chouhan highlights India’s agricultural journey at high-level meeting  

8 January 2026 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Railways to Roll Out 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks, Focus on Safety: Ashwini Vaishnaw

8 January 2026 10:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments