NCB and Delhi Police seize methamphetamine drug worth Rs 262 crore

Nov 23, 2025
Staff Reporter

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government is shattering drug cartels at unprecedented pace in the country. He said, following the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police teams recently seized 328 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 262 crore rupees in New Delhi and have arrested two people under Operation Crystal Fortress. This is one of the biggest catches of Methamphetamine in Delhi. In a social media post, the Home Minister said, the operation is a brilliant example of how different agencies are working seamlessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India. He congratulated the joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Delhi Police for the operation.

Ministry of Home Affairs has said, this decisive action is the culmination of a relentless pursuit over last few months based on intelligence and technical intercepts uncovering a well-organized trafficking chain, eventually leading to this major breakthrough.

The Ministry stated that operation Crystal Fortress underscores NCB’s unwavering focus on dismantling synthetic drug cartels and their transnational networks. 

