Government Debunks Fake Letter Claiming IAF to Abandon Tejas Jets

The government has refuted a fake letter being circulated on social media claiming that the Indian Air Force is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jets. The Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating this letter which claims that the letter is allegedly signed by the Chief of Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh. The unit has clarified that no such statement has been made by the Chief of Air Staff. Furthermore, PIB has advised people not to fall for such news and to verify information before trusting and sharing them.

