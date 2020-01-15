Nayati Healthcare’s focuses on healthcare of pilgrims

BY SAREENA ROY

Uttar Pradesh, the country most populated state suffers from a huge demand and supply gap when it comes to accessible medical care. The situation is no different at places of religious importance, where a huge number of pilgrims arrive everyday; many of them struggle to find appropriate healthcare aid during medical emergencies.

Understanding the severity of this problem, in the healthcare sector of Uttar Pradesh, Nayati Healthcare, has setup Sri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir, aimed at providing immediate medical care to the locals and pilgrims alike, free of cost. The unit is set up within the temple premises, under the aegis of Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

Over 1.2 to 1.5 million pilgrims visit the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple every month. Considering the large number of visitors, a medical unit equipped to handle emergency situations and provide essential healthcare services is quite necessary. The impact of the medical unit was seen on the very first day of its operation, where the unit served over 350 patients. Since its inauguration in end of September 2019, the Arogya Mandir has treated over 8,500 patients, of which, 70% are local population and 30% are devotes visiting the temple from other parts of the country and globe. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir makes the healthcare initiative useful for locals as well as for the millions of pilgrims visiting the temple. The model is similar to the first initiative started by Niira Radia at Badrinath, back in 2012.

“Nayati has always been in the forefront in rendering medical support for pilgrims whether it is Badrinath, Kedarnath or the Mahakumbh at Allahabad. People from various social, economic, and demographic backgrounds travelling for pilgrimages often struggle because of the dearth of immediate medical facilities. Ever since Nayati began its journey from Badrinath in 2012, our teams have been working relentlessly to impart healthcare services to the masses through our hospitals and medical mobile units” said Niira Radia, the Chairperson and Promoter of Nayati Healthcare.



She said that learning with the pilgrims fuels our commitment of taking quality healthcare closer to the masses who need it the most by creating strategic hubs of treatment and facilities across the country.



Sri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir is well-equipped to treat all kinds of emergencies with the provision of Lab and OPD. Thestabilization centre has a 30-member dedicated team of doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff. The unit is well-equipped with Defibrillator and ECG to handle patient with cardiac emergencies. Additionally, the setup has lab facilities for medical tests such as SGOT, SGPT, cholesterol, creatinine, triglyceride, dengue, malaria, typhoid, etc.



Post stabilization, critically ill patients are shifted to the district hospital or the medical department of BHU, through an ambulance which is available round-the-clock. Along with that, the unit is also visited by a Super SpecialistDoctor once a month. A full-time pharmacy has also been set up inside the Arogya Mandir, providing medicines as prescribed by the doctors, free of cost. The unit is open for 12 hours (8am to 8pm) on all days.

