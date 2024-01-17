इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2024 04:47:24      انڈین آواز

National Startup Awards: Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu bag top awards

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Meghalaya wins top performer award for start-up ecosystem

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that startups are playing a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the Startup Awards & State Ranking Awards function in New Delhi Tuesday,the Minister commended the significant progress made in the startup sector over the last eight years, stating that what was once a novelty has now become an integral part of the national mainstream.

Goyal highlighted the diverse sectors in which startups are making substantial contributions, ranging from MedTech, FinTech, AgroTech to the aviation sector, drones, and simulators. He identified tourism as a sector with untapped potential, encouraging startups to explore innovative ideas around sustainable tourism. He pointed out that Wed-in-India initiative as suggested by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi should also be noted by the potential StartUps. He added that the PM had said at Vibrant Gujarat that Bharat’s priority is New Age Skills, Futuristic Tech, AI & Innovation.

Goyal expressed confidence in the entrepreneurial spirit of both the young and old, urging them to contribute their unique perspectives and ideas to the startup ecosystem. He reiterated that age should not be a barrier to engage with new ideas and foster innovation. He urged individuals, regardless of age, to actively participate in the startup ecosystem, emphasizing that every person has the potential to contribute to the growth of India.

The Minister noted that India has emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, realizing the dreams of countless entrepreneurs and introducing innovative ways of doing business. Expressing appreciation for the achievements in sectors like millets and food processing, Shri Goyal urged startups to focus on new areas such as artificial intelligence (AI). He encouraged them to come up with ideas that make life easier and revolutionize existing ways of working.

During his address, Goyal outlined key initiatives that will be taken to further support startups, including the categorization of startups into different sectors for more focused interactions, the sanitization of data to identify their locations and track development stage of the startups, and efforts to ensure all startups are registered on the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) portal.

The Minister called for greater collaboration and mentoring through the MAARG portal – Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience and Growth of Startup India. He emphasized the importance of outreach and on-boarding startups with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as the process for onboarding of startups has been simplified. Shri Goyal encouraged startups to register for patent, copyright, and trademark protections as the fees have been reduced for startups.

Shri Goyal announced that ‘Startup Maha Kumbh’ is scheduled to be organized in March 2024. He assured continued government support for the startup ecosystem, inviting entrepreneurs to leverage the vast consumer market and work collaboratively to transition from an emerging to a developed startup system.

This edition’s ranking exercise saw the highest-ever participation with 33 States and UTs participating. A ‘National Report’ encompassing the full exercise, along with a ‘Compendium of Best Practices’ and individual ‘State Report’ for all participating states was also launched, celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship in India with a total of 31 States/UTs having formulated State Startup Policies. Moreover, in this fourth edition of States Ranking, 3102 startups received funding worth INR 392 crore. 95 Capacity Building and Knowledge Exchange Workshops were organised from August 2021 to December 2022.

For the purpose of evaluation, the States and UTs were divided into two categories with category A including States and UTs with a population of more than 1 crore, and category B including States and UTs with a population of less than 1 crore. Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerela, Tamil Nadu were the Best Performers in category A, while Himachal Pradesh emerged as the Best Performers in category B. The governments of Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab emerged as top performers in Category A, while Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya championed as top performers in Category B. Some achievements, efforts & initiatives from these states are highlighted in Annexure C.

The participants were evaluated across 7 broad Reform Areas consisting of 25 Action Points ranging from Institutional Support, Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Access to Market, Incubation and Mentorship support, Funding Support, Capacity building of enablers & Roadmap to a sustainable future. 15% of the total scores were awarded based on 10,000+ survey responses collected in 9 languages (telephonic and web-based).

States Startup Ranking Framework 2022 Results

Category A States (Population more than 1 crore)

PerformanceStates
Best performerGujaratKarnatakaKeralaTamil Nadu
Top PerformerMaharashtraOdishaPunjabRajasthanTelangana
LeaderAndhra PradeshAssamMadhya PradeshUttar PradeshUttarakhand
Aspiring leaderBiharHaryana
Emerging EcosystemsChhattisgarhDelhiJammu and Kashmir

Category B States (Population less than 1 crore)

PerformanceStates
Best performerHimachal Pradesh
Top PerformerArunachal PradeshMeghalaya
LeaderGoaManipurTripura
Aspiring leaderAndaman and Nicobar IslandsNagaland
Emerging EcosystemsChandigarhDadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and DiuLadakhMizoramPuducherrySikkim

Annexure B

National Startup Awards 2023

S. No.StartupCategoryCity State
1Axial Aero Private LimitedAeroInnovate AwardMedak Telangana
2Country Clay (OPC) Private LimitedChampions of Cultural HeritageNorth-East Delhi Delhi
3Blackfrog Technologies Private LimitedExcellence in Local to GlobalUdupi Karnataka
4Atsuya Technologies Private LimitedGenesis Innovators of the yearChennai Tamil Nadu
5SNL Innovations Pvt LtdImpact in Rural AreasJaipur Rajasthan
6Aumsat TechnologiesImpact in Rural AreasMumbai Maharashtra
7Nanosafe Solutions Private LimitedIndependent Trailblazer AwardCentral Delhi Delhi
8Aum Paper Products Pvt. LtdIndependent Trailblazer AwardBengaluru Karnataka
9Atypical Platform Private LimitedIndia’s Social Impact ChampionJamshedpur Jharkhand
10Saif Automations Services LLPIndigenous Ingenuity ChampionVisakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
11Krishigati Electric BullInnovators for Agriculture and Animal HusbandryPune Maharashtra
12Avinya Infinity Solutions Private LimitedNextGen InnovatorPalakkad Kerala
13Jiva Business Ventures Private LimitedPivotPro AwardHyderabad Telangana
14Canectar Foods Pvt LtdRetail Innovator of the YearPune Maharashtra
15VVP Healthcare Evolution Private LimitedRising Star AwardMumbai Maharashtra
16Vividminds Technologies Private LimitedRising Star AwardHyderabad Telangana
17Eeki Automation Private LimitedSustainability ChampionKota Rajasthan
18Breathe Applied Sciences Pvt. Ltd.Sustainability ChampionBengaluru Urban Karnataka
19Greenviro Global Private LimitedSustainability ChampionCoimbatore Tamil Nadu
20Autocracy Machinery Private LimitedWomen Led InnovationHyderabad Telangana
21SAIF AUTOMATIONS SERVICES LLPBest Startup of the Year*VisakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh

For States’ Startup Ranking 2022, National Report, Compendium of Best Practices and State Reports, click here.

For more details on National Startup Awards 2023, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart