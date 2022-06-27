National Lok Adalat to be conducted today in Telangana

AMN

The National Lok Adalat will be conducted today in Telangana at all levels from the high court to the taluk level in relation to all kinds of civil and compoundable criminal cases. According to a release from the member secretary, the Lok Adalat provides services without any expenditure or fees. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded, given the condition the matter is solved through the Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat. It requests the public to avail the benefit of the Lok Adalat Mechanism for the settlement of their cases in ensuing it in physical or virtual mode.