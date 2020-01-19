FreeCurrencyRates.com

19 Jan 2020
National Immunization Day observed

WEB DESK

The National immunization day was observed today. With an aim to maintain the ‘NO POLIO’ status, a nationwide programme to administer polio drops to children below 5 years was organized throughout the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind launched the Pulse Polio Programme for this year by administering Polio drops to children below the age of five at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Puducherry chief minister Narayanasamy launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme in the union territory today. Around 82,000 children were administered polio drops through 452 centres throughout the union territory. Health department sources said, this immunization programme would be held for the next two days to cover all the left out children by door to door visit.

