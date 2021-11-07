Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2021 12:41:18

National executive of BJP begins in New Delhi

AMN

The national executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party has begun in New Delhi. The meet is being attended by over hundred national executive members of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda.

Party members will deliberate on national issues and the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Several Union Ministers and many sitting and former Chief Ministers are attending the meeting.

In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the meeting is taking place in a hybrid manner in which some leaders are participating physically while others virtually. This is the first physical National Executive Meeting of the BJP after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Awaaz