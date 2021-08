AMN

Active cases constitute 1.15 percent of total cases, the lowest since March last year. The active caseload is currently at three lakh 69 thousand 846.

The National Recovery Rate is currently at 97.51 percent, the highest since March last year. Till now, more than three crore 14 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19. Over 36 thousand patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and 49 crore 66 lakh tests have been conducted in total.