National conference on Food and Nutrition Security in India to be held on July 5

Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Department of Food and Public Distribution will organize a National Conference on – Food and Nutrition Security in India on Tuesday in New Delhi. The conference is aimed at facilitating cross learning, disseminating best practices for schemes under Public Distribution System and strengthening the focus on nutritional security.

Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal will address the one-day conference. The key highlights of the conference will include the discussion on the Food Fortification, Diversification of Food basket, Crop Diversification, Reforms in PDS and Storage sector. The conference will serve as a platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities in the true spirit of cooperative federalism for achieving the transformation of the food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country.

