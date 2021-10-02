Nagaland to host 56th National Cross Country Championship

AMN

Nagaland will be hosting the 56th National Cross Country Championship next year. Addressing media persons at Kohima today, Associate Vice President of Athletics Federation of India ( AFI) Mr. Abu Metha said it will be the first ever for the state to host a National Athletics event.

He said the Championship is likely to be held on 15th of January 2022 in Kohima.

He expected that affiliated associations from all over the country, top athletes who represented at the National and International level will come and participate in the event.

Highlighting that during the last cross Country championships under AFI, nearly 500 plus athletes participated, he expressed hope that there will be such turnouts to participate, with maximum participation from Nagaland and neighbouring Northeast states.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a tweet, expressed gratitude to AFI for allotting the 56th National Cross Country Championships 2022 to Nagaland.