Myanmar Supreme Court rejects Suu Kyi appeal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Myanmar Supreme court on Wednesday summarily rejected the appeal filed by the former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi against her conviction by a lower court in a corruption case, reports Reuters.

The lower court in April had sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to five years of imprisonment on the charge of accepting 11.4 kg of gold and cash payments worth USD 6 lakh from her protege Phyo Min Thein who was the chief minister of the city of Yangon. This was the first of the 18 offences brought against her which could carry a combined maximum of 190 years of jail sentence if found guilty.

Earlier, In December last year and January this year she was handed over six years of jail term for breaking a telecommunication law relating to import of equipment, breaching COVID 19 law and incitement against the military.