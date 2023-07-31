Myanmar Junta extends state of emergency for 6 more months

AMN

Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) agreed today to extend the country’s state of emergency by six months, according to the junta’s Myawady TV channel.This move by the Junta is likely to delay the elections which it had pledged to hold by August this year. Acting president Myint Swe announced the decision to prolong the state of emergency.

The state of emergency in Myanmar was initially declared in February 2021, when the military ousted the democratically elected government of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar has been in chaos since then.

Myanmar’s constitution states that an emergency can be declared for an initial period of one year and can normally be extended for a maximum of two half-year terms at the discretion of the military-dominated NDSC.

However, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in January this year declared an emergency for a third time, breaching the constitution and citing an extraordinary situation. Today’s extension is thus the second time that the Junta has violated the charter regarding the state of emergency.