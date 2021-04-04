FreeCurrencyRates.com

Myanmar charges 40 celebrities, Protests continue against military govt in country

AMN/ WEB DESK

The military government of Myanmar has charged 40 celebrities, including social media influencers, singers and models for encouraging the civil disobedience movement, supporting the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) and disturbing peace and stability in the nation. The first list of 20 people was published on Friday and the next list of 20 came out yesterday.

Showing defiance in the face of violent repression, the protestors in Myanmar started the #EasterEggStrike campaign on Sunday. Calling the Easter a symbol of hope, renewal and new life, protestors painted slogans like ‘Never Give up’, ‘We must win’, ‘Save Myanmar’, ‘CDM’ and shared these on social media. Protests continued in Myanmar today, more than 60 days after the military removed the civilian government headed by the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Protests are taking place in Mandalay, Dawei, Hpakant township in Kachin state. Students, teachers and others joined the protest in Dawei town of the Tanintharyi region. Yesterday Myanmar security forces killed at least 4 protestors in the central town of Monywa. Another protestor was killed in the southern city of Thaton, said Reuters quoting local media sources.

The death toll in the ongoing protests in Myanmar has crossed 557. According to the rights groups monitoring detentions and casualties in the country, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) of Myanmar, 2658 protestors were in detention.

