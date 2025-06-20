Muslim Nations Condemn Israeli Strikes on Iran, Call for Urgent Ceasefire

AMN / WEB DESK

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, a growing chorus of Muslim-majority nations has stepped forward to denounce the violence and demand immediate international action to prevent a broader regional catastrophe.

In a joint declaration spearheaded by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Indonesia and 23 other Muslim countries — including key regional powers such as Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan — strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian territory. The statement described the strikes as unjustified aggression and warned that continued hostilities could plunge the Middle East into a full-scale war, threatening not only regional but global peace.

The OIC’s declaration urged both parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire, calling on the international community to intervene diplomatically to halt the violence. The Muslim nations emphasized that the protection of civilians must be the highest priority, and warned against the normalization of civilian suffering as “collateral damage.”

The call for peace came amid rising civilian casualties and mounting international concern. The United Nations also issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the conflict, with a UN spokesperson stating the global body was appalled by the impact on innocent civilians and urging all sides to show maximum restraint.

Muslim leaders stressed that any further escalation risks destabilizing the entire region and undermining decades of diplomatic efforts. They called for a renewed commitment to international law, sovereignty, and non-intervention, and pressed the UN Security Council to act decisively to prevent further bloodshed.

The rare show of unity among Muslim-majority nations signals growing unease over the Iran–Israel confrontation, particularly its potential to ignite wider sectarian and geopolitical tensions across West Asia and North Africa. Diplomats warn that if not contained, the conflict could draw in other actors and spark a chain reaction with unpredictable consequences.

The statement concluded with a unified appeal: “We call for diplomacy over destruction, dialogue over escalation, and humanity over hostility.”