Muslims hold massive protest against Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar

AIMPLB to launch nationwide protest against the controversial Waqf (amendment) Bill

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI:

Several Muslim organizations and representatives of several political parties today joined a massive protest and Dharna led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had organized the demonstration at the historical Jantar Mantar here.

The protest came amid the ongoing Budget Session during which the Waqf Bill could be introduced with a joint committee of Parliament having submitted its report on the proposed legislation. The 31-member panel on the bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation, even as the opposition members disagreed with the report and submitted dissent notes.

Speaking on the occasion Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of AIMPLB, emphasized that this protest marked the beginning of a nationwide movement. He called on communities and like-minded individuals to unite and intensify their opposition, both on the streets and in Parliament.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Syed Sadatullah Husaini, who is also vice-president of AIMPLB, in his speech, pointed out that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 interferes with the religious rights of Indian Muslims.

“The Indian Constitution guarantees every religious community the right to administer its own religious institutions. This bill directly violates those rights and is, therefore, unconstitutional. It undermines the very principles on which our nation was founded. It goes against the core values of India, and it is the responsibility of all Indian citizens—not just Muslims—to strongly oppose this bill,” Mr Husaini pointed out.

JIH leader further said, “Efforts are being made to suggest that Muslims have been granted special rights through provisions in the Waqf Act. Let me make it clear: the rights granted to Muslims in this Act are identical to those provided to every religious community in India. Religious properties, regardless of the community, enjoy the same rights—exemptions from limitation, for example. The law provides that religious properties should be managed by the followers of that particular religion. However, this bill selectively deprives Muslims of this right to manage and administer their religious properties.”

Women join protest at Jantar Mantar

“This protest is just the beginning. If the government does not withdraw the bill, demonstrations will take place across the country. People from all walks of life—Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and every citizen—will stand together in opposition to this bill,” Mr Husaini said, urging people to continue the agitation until this bill is withdrawn totally.

AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas said that after careful consideration, the board came to the conclusion that the proposed legislation will pave the way for the “usurping” of Waqf properties, which would be a “direct attack” on Muslims.

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad alleged that the bill’s sole intention is to grab Waqf properties.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned NDA constituents TDP, JD(U) and LJP (Ramvilas) that Muslims will never forgive them if they support the legislation. Speaking at the protest site, Owaisi claimed the Narendra Modi government’s intention to bring the Waqf Bill is to disturb peace in the country.

“The prime minister intends that people keep fighting over Mandir-Masjid. Safeguarding Waqf properties is not the bill’s objective,” the AIMIM chief said.

“The bill attempts to take way Muslims’ mosques, dargahs and cemeteries. We are cautioning (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu, (LJP-Ramvilas chief Chirag) Paswan Sahab and (JD-U’s) Nitish Kumar — remember that till the world exists, if you support this bill at this criticcal juncture, Muslims will not forgive you ever because it would be passed with your support,” Owaisi said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav reiterated his party’s commitment to opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, promising that they would resist it at all costs, even if it meant making sacrifices.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid reminded the crowd that the struggle would be long and would require efforts in both Parliament and the judiciary. He urged those claiming to protect the Constitution to recognize India’s diversity and join the fight for justice.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the strong opposition to the Bill from her party leader Mamata Banerjee and their representatives in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). She warned the government against disenfranchising Muslims, asserting that her party would continue the battle both on the streets and in Parliament.

Other prominent leaders, including MPs Azeez Pasha, Abu Tahir, K.C. Basheer, Raja Ram Singh, Dr. Fauzia, Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Hannan Mullah, Imran Masood, Mohammad Jawed, Gaurav Gogoi, and many others, expressed their solidarity with AIMPLB and pledged their support to the cause. AIMPLB spokersperson Dr. SQR Ilyas conducted the programme.

Reacting to the protests, Chairman of the JPC on Waqf bill, Jagdambika Pal, said, “They (AIMPLB) are trying to create hatred among people of the country and challenge the Parliament’s right to form a law.”

The presence of most of the Muslim bodies and every school of thought on the stage gave the impression that they were well aware of the coming storm and had come leaving behind their own partisan and party interests.

Moreover, the representation of more or less every opposition party, except for the BJP allies, especially the Janata Dal (United) and the TDP, showed Muslims are not alone in the fight against the Waqf Bill.

These two parties, so-called sympathizers of Muslims, and their loyal Muslim leaders will be exposed as to who they are with. The speeches made from the stage, except for one or two, were very measured, balanced, and moderate, which reflected that this is not the time to throw everything away in excitement.

– The sit-in Dharna was for a short time, but its tone was as sharp as desired, and it did not have aggression, which was the demand of wisdom. The lack of emotion in such a large gathering of Muslims was not surprising because now the community is well aware of its harm.