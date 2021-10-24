Muraleedharan meets first V Prez of South Sudan; discusses ways to take cooperation further

AMN

Vice President of South Sudan Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon has assured South Sudan’s commitment for pro-investment policy towards India. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan met him recently during his 3 day visit to South Sudan. They discussed ways to take cooperation, including trade and investment further.

During Mr. Muraleedharan ‘s visit, President of South Sudan General Salva Kiir Mayardit, has also agreed to allot land for a temple and a cremation ground in Juba. Mr. Muraleedharan said that this was a long-awaited demand of the Indian community. Mr. Muraleedharan also Invited the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Speaker & Parliamentarians of South Sudan to India to experience the functioning of India’s Parliament. Mr. Muraleedharan said this would be useful, as South Sudan is in the process of transitioning to Parliamentary system.

During his visit, he also took a tour of the hospital of the UN Mission In South Sudan run by doctors of Indian Army in Juba